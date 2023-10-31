WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Trick or Treaters celebrated Halloween night in Moundsville, Martins Ferry, Bridgeport, Cameron and Wheeling by dressing in their best costumes and gathering up their favorite candies to close out the holiday.

The Wheeling Police Department put out a few reminders to keep everyone safe.

Make sure drivers stay alert and take it slow on the roads, especially through residential areas.

They are also telling parents that glow sticks can be a great trick so that your child stands out to drivers.

In terms of candy – make sure you are checking your child’s candy. It’s probably not safe to consume anything homemade.

Extra officers are going to be patrolling neighborhoods throughout Wheeling to make sure that everyone is having a safe and spooky time.

In Wheeling’s Woodsdale-Edgewood neighborhood, not only do the kids go all out with their costumes, but the houses are decorated with skeletons, witches’ hats, graveyard scenes and more to get everyone in the spooky spirit.

Kyla Sklavounakis starts decorating in September and says that the reaction from trick-or-treaters is priceless.

They see a large number of kids every year.

We here at 7News hope everyone had a safe and fun Halloween this year.