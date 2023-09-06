WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It is a sad day for the Wheeling community. Wheeling native and philanthropist, Gary E. West, died at his home in Naples, Florida on Sunday.

Gary West, Wheeling Philanthropist and businessman, dead at 86

West was known for his kind heart, giving spirit and humble approach to life.

West donated millions of dollars to both Oglebay Park and West Liberty University, with the hope of helping our community grow into a better place to work, live and receive a quality education.

7News spoke with his close friends at Oglebay and West Liberty University who shared his impact on our community and who West was as person.

“Oh, Gary became an entrepreneur in high school. Actually, he owned and controlled 10 paper routes. And you could tell from that time on he was an entrepreneur and was going to succeed. And he did.” Randy Worls | Chairman Emeritus, Oglebay Foundation

Worls has known West and his wife Flip since they were teenagers. He shared that he went to high school with both of them and remained good friends with the couple long after high school.

West graduated from Triadelphia High School in 1954 and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business in 1958 from West Liberty State College.

For the next 13 years, he worked in various positions at Goodyear Tire in Wheeling, Pennsylvania, New York and Connecticut.

Then in 1970, West purchased Valley Welding Supply Company and went on to span his business across 17 states.

After nearly 37 years, West sold Valley Welding to a private equity firm for $316 million in 2007.

“He was a great philanthropist. He gave away millions and millions of dollars over the years. Most of which came to the community. He is the largest donor in the history of Oglebay. There are several things that carry the West family name, including the West Spa at Oglebay, the West Way, which is a 90-room addition to the Lodge and the West Ballroom.” Randy Worls | Chairman Emeritus, Oglebay Foundation

West is also known as West Liberty University’s “all-time biggest donor” as he and his wife Flip West are proud alumni of the college.

“Gary is one of the greatest champions of West Liberty University, not only on the athletic side, but the school as a whole.” Lynn Ullom | Athletic Director, West Liberty University

“Everything that he did for the school is looking for a return on the investment for the institution, meaning generating more students. That’s what he saw and that was his vision. He just didn’t give anything, just to give it. We had to show that that was helpful to the university and that it did show a return on investment.” Roger Waialae | Head Football Coach, West Liberty University

The Gary E. West College of Business, West Family Stadium and the West Family Athletic Complex all bear the name of the man who donated millions of dollars to make the Hilltop a better place for faculty to teach and for students to learn and compete in athletics.

“Gary has had a tremendous impact on the College of Business, but I think many people know a handful of years ago he gave a very generous donation to the college, and we were actually able to use that money to impact students as well as faculty.” Dr. Ann Saurbier | Dean, Gary E. West College of Business

Everyone who knew West said he was a great guy who was a friend to everyone.

“If you didn’t know him or know his accomplishments, he is just your run of the mill, everyday guy. And he was egoless. And that’s what I appreciated. Every time was special meeting him.” Lynn Ullom | Athletic Director, West Liberty University

“A great person. Humble. If you would talk to him, you would never know his portfolio or what he had. He was a very down-to-earth person. He never lost where he came from.” Roger Waialae | Head Football Coach, West Liberty University

Gary E. West cared deeply for the Wheeling community and everyone here at WTRF extends our condolences to his friends and family.