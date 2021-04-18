From two high profile court cases to Ohio’s governor visiting the area: Check out last week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – It’s been another busy week here in the Ohio Valley, so we’re want to make sure you can catch up on anything you may have missed.

A man serving 50 to 200 years for child sex crimes walked out of the Marshall County courthouse this week a free man after a judge catches what he called “fatal flaws” in the grand jury transcript.

Michael Daniel Bowman’s case was dismissed after he served three and a half years in prison. Judge David Hummel Jr. said he was compelled to rule this way after hearing the grand jury transcript

He explained the prosecutor at the time did not properly instruct the jury and did not shield them from bias. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it’s under review and Bowman will not be registered as a sex offender.

Meanwhile in a Jefferson County courtroom, a former Franciscan University priest was arraigned on charges of rape and sexual battery.

Officials said David R. Morrier allegedly convinced a student he was counseling while working as a priest at the university that having sex with him was necessary for mental health treatment purposes. The prosecution said this happened from 2010 to 20 13. The victim reported it to the Diocese of Steubenville in 2018, and they began an investigation with police even though Morrier is not a priest there. He is out on bond while awaiting trial and was told to have no contact with the victim.

Pittsburgh Police arrested a man accused of making threatening phone calls to local schools, businesses and individuals.

Police said Ryan Charles Cornforth, formerly of Wheeling, was tracked using his social media accounts. A SWAT situation unfolded in Pittsburgh, and police said they gave Cornforth commands but he did not respond. Gas, a K9 and taser were used to make his arrest.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during a press briefing that he stands by a bill that would ban transgender athletes in middle and high school from participating in school sports that match their gender identity.

Governor Justice also explained he supports the bill at the college level. However, the NCAA is threatening to pull events and investments from areas that adopt this kind of legislation. The Governor’s decision drew sharp local criticism.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine continued his tour of the state’s vaccination clinics with a stop at Fort Steuben mall.

The Governor told reporters on hand that there’s no excuse to not get vaccinated now and praised the work of local health departments. He also called vaccines “our ticket to spring, to summer, to freedom.”

Remember for the latest headlines any time of the week, stay with 7News and WTRF.com.