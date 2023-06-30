BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Martins Ferry Police in Ohio say the fugitive that escaped police custody Thursday evening in Belmont County was Paul White.

Officials say he escaped out of Weirton Police custody while heading to the Northern Regional Jail in West Virginia.

The post says Weirton Police Department pulled off near Bob Evans due to White claiming he was having a heart attack.

Police say he then escaped his handcuffs after faking the heart attack and led officers on a foot pursuit into the woods in Bridgeport.

Officers say they lost sight of him in the woods, and K-9 Patch was sent to track him.

White was found lying in the brush near the railroad tracks according to officials.

He was taken into custody by Martins Ferry Police Department.

Paul White is currently in the Belmont County Jail facing charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, fugitive from justice, possession of criminal tools, and escape.

A court date has not been posted at this time.

White was recently found not guilty after being accused of hitting a 7-year-old boy with a motorcycle and driving off

Stay with 7News for updates.