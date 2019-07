Wheeling Police arrested a fugitive who was wanted out of Cuyahoga County, Ohio Sunday in the Warwood area of the city.

Travon Antonio Lockhart, 23 of Cleveland Ohio was a wanted fugitive for a probation violation on a sex offense of kidnapping/rape.

Wheeling Police officers were able to identify and arrest Lockhart, who initially provided a false name as part of a traffic stop. He was taken to WPD headquarters to be processed and then to the Northern Regional Jail.