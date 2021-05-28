Fundraiser for local padamedic and flight nurse battling cancer is happening right now

When someone in the community needs a hand, we all gather around to help them out and that is exactly what is happening today.

A local paramedic, flight nurse, and a member of the 7News family.

That’s who Sheila Davis is.

Quaker Steak and Lube is hosting a dine and donate right now for Mrs. Davis to help raise money for procedures to combat her Stage 3 colon cancer.

Insurance does not cover the experimental treatments that are required, so any money helps.

Sheila is the mother of 7News anchor Shelby Davis and plans to fight this disease.

Her husband John Davis said everyone’s spirits are holding up, and he cannot believe the support they have received.

“Its unbelievable the outpour of support that we’ve got here in the Valley. I mean, a lot of people knew us, we knew that, but when she was diagnosed with this cancer and inoperable tumor that she has that they are now going to have to operate on, the help came out of the woodwork. It’s unbelievable. it’s overwhelming. ” John Davis – Sheila’s Husband

They have more than just food too!

There are countless raffles with numerous prizes, the top prize being a quad, two guns, and a grill.

If you haven’t made it up there yet, you’re not too late! The fundraiser is going through 9pm this evening.