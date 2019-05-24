Funeral services for Riley Crossman

Brown Funeral Home, Inc. released details of the services for Riley Crossman, a Morgan County, West Virginia teenager who was killed in early May.

Riley was 15 years old and a student at Berkeley Springs High School. According to the obituary, she was an artist and a dancer. She is survived by her father and step-mother, Lance Crossman and Jessica Bishop; her mother, Chantel Oakley; one sister, Jade; two brothers, Ryder & Ryker; grandparents, Pamela Rutherford, Ron & Janet Crossman, Debra Ditto & Robert Golden, and Jack & Julie Howard; great-grandmother, Ilene Rankin; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Online condolences can be sent through the funeral home website.

On May 16, Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer announced an arrest for her murder. That night, there was a vigil at Berkeley Springs State Park.

“She was amazing. She was the light of every room she walked in to,” Emily said, who was at the vigil and was Riley’s friend and neighbor.

Family and friends may pay their respects at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel, 287 Arden Nollville Road, Inwood, West Virginia.

Family will receive on Saturday, May 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m and 7 p.m to 9 p.m​​​​​​​ at the South Berkeley Chapel.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 26 at 3 p.m​​​​​​​ at South Berkeley Chapel. Interment will be private.

For more details on Riley’s death investigation, click here.