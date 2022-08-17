St. Clairsville, OHIO (WTRF) – Today is National Black Cat Appreciation Day….and National Thrift Store Shopping Day.



At Fur Pets Sake, the consignment shop in St. Clairsville, they see this as the purr-fect combination. The shop, which supports the Belmont County Humane Society, is approaching its second anniversary in business. They offer everything from designer handbags to antique china to colorful home décor.



And it all goes to support homeless cats and kittens.

“We are just so thankful to the community because everything in here is donated. And it supports all the animals. This is how we do medical care, spay and neuter and everything. So it all runs together with the black cats, of which we do have quite a few. So if you’re looking for one, give us a call at 304 281-6769 and come and adopt one of these beautiful babies.” Angela Hatfield, Director, Belmont County Humane Society

Fur Pets’ Sake is located at 111 South Marietta Street in St. Clairsville.



So whether you enjoy shopping for elegant bargains or just curling up with a furry friend, this is your day! Happy Thrift Store Shopping…..and Black Cat Appreciation Day.