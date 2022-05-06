The murder of Gabby Petito will be made into a Lifetime movie called “The Gabby Petito Story.”

“The Gabby Petito Story” is expected to be about the relationship between Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie and what happened during their cross-country road trip that lead to the murder of Petito and the suicide of Brian Laundrie.

According to Deadline, the film will be part of Lifetime’s Stop Violence Against Women initiative, and it comes as the anniversary of Petito’s disappearance approaches this fall.

The film will be shot in Utah this summer and will feature Emmy-nominated actress, Thora Birch,as Gabby Petito’s mother.

Gabby Petito’s family filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie in March.