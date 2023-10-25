Garth Brooks announced that he has a new studio album that will be released in November.

“Time Traveler” will be available on November 7.

“There are a lot of different eras on this album, thus the name,” Brooks shared in a statement to ABC. “Country music’s core is sincerity, after that, you can dress it up a thousand different ways. I am so lucky to live under the flag of Country Music.”

Time Traveler will be a part of the upcoming seven-disc box set, The Limited Series.

The Limited Series is currently available for preorder and will be released exclusively at Bass Pro Shop