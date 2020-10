WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF) — Gas prices are starting at the lowest price for the month of October in the last four years!

That’s according Triple A, but West Virginia is starting slightly higher than other states.

The national gas average in the United States sits at two dollars and 18 cents, while in West Virginia the average is two dollars and 23 cents.

That average is the same as a week ago, four cents cheaper than the start of this past September, and nearly 50 cents cheaper than last year.