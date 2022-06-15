A gas station manager has been fired for allegedly accidentally setting the price of gas at .69 cents per gallon.

A gas station in Rancho Cordova was selling the gas at 69 cents a gallon on Friday of last week according to KGO810 It allegedly took the gas station 3 hours to fix the issue.

One person posted a video on Instagram at the gas station saying ‘We got to fight these gas prices some how 69 cents a gallon I am loving this!

The manager told ABC30 that he accidentally moved a decimal when setting the price. He says it was supposed to be set at $6.99 per gallon. The price change allegedly cost the gas station $16,0000.

The family has set up a GOFUNDME to help the ex-gas manager with funds after losing his job.