It’s that time of year again! Gerber baby is on the look out for all the smiley babies as they search for their next Chief Growing Officer and spokesbaby and who knows, it could be you.

Your little one must be four years old or younger to qualify with a playful smile that can light up a room, an irresistible giggle and of course an undeniably lovable personality.

This years prize includes the opportunity to be the Gerber 2022 Spoksbaby as well as being featured on Gerber’s social media platforms and marketing campaigns throughout the year. A $25,000 cash prize and a selection of Gerber products will also be awarded to ensure the baby has the best possible start in life, reported WTOL.

For the first time ever this year Gerber is making every smile count by matching the winner’s $25,000 prize to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health programs to ensure both parents and babies thrive.

To learn more about the Chief Growing Officer and how to apply you can visit photosearch.gerber.com and can submit your child for the contest by April 14.