OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Highlands in Ohio County.

Straight from the North Pole – Santa Claus arrived at Cabela’s today.

The jolly old elf’s arrival kicks off Santa’s Wonderland.

Festivities included a tailgate event with free games, fun activities, and giveaways.

Throughout the holiday season, families can get a free photo with Santa – and enjoy holiday-themed games and giveaways.

Children can even mail their wish list to the North Pole.

Santa’s Wonderland at Cabela’s started today and runs until December 24th.

To learn more about the festive fun, you can click here!