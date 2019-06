HighSpeedInternet.com, is looking to hire someone to play video games this summer to test a high-speed internet connection for gaming.

HighSppedInternet will give one lucky winner $1000 to play “Fortnite” for 50 hours and they’ll receive high-speed internet for one year, plus hook them up with a new modem and router.

Applications are open now through May 31st, 2019.

For more information and the application, applicants can click here