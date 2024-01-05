MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grand Vue Park Adventures in Moundsville, West Virginia, is holding its 2nd annual Polar Zip to raise money for local charity Appalachian Outreach.

The Polar Zip is scheduled for January 27 at 1 p.m., and guests are encouraged to embrace the “Polar” and dress like it’s July!

All participants will also receive an exclusive Polar Zip Sticker.

Guests will zip the 2100 ft Dueling Yahoos Zipline in this unique experience, with half of the proceeds to be donated to Appalachian Outreach.

The price to participate is $39 per person, and awards will be given to the teams and individuals who come “uniquely dressed.”

