Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve ever planned to motor west and get your kicks on Route 66, your time has come.

America’s most iconic roadway is the focus of a new travel package by Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel.

The trip will begin in Oklahoma City, and will take you all the way to the Santa Monica Pier in California. Along the way you’ll be able to eat in local diners, stay in motels, and see a huge swath of fascinating locations brimming with historic Americana.

Bill Bryson with Uniglobe says he and his wife recently made the trip to scout out the best spots along the way, and calls it simply, fantastic.

It’s not like going to the Grand Canyon, you see something. It’s a trip back in time. The way travel was in the 50s, the 60s….This is really a different trip for us, but yet one that is really, really cool.” Bill Bryson, Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel

So if you’re interested in standing on the corner in Winslow, Arizona, which you will do on this trip, then give Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel a call at (304) 232-5171, or you can visit their website for more details.

Bryson says the trip is about 70% full already, so get on board while you still can.