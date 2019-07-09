Get your tickets now for the Around the World Dinner

It’s a unique event that gives you a trip around the world.

On July 19th the YWCA Wheeling will be hosting the Around the World Dinner.

Local restaurants will be preparing meals from several different countries for you to try.

“There will be at least 19 food vendors, basing their foods loosely on different areas of the world,” explained YWCA Executive Director Lori Jones. “One of the great things that we are doing that night is we are having a raffle. Dinner for two, anywhere in the world up to $3,000. And that includes hotel room, flight, and dinner for two,”)

It all takes place July 19th at 6 p.m. At the Wheeling Park Ice Rink.

Tickets are $50 dollars a piece or $75 for a VIP ticket.

You can get your tickets anytime at aroundtheworlddinner.com.

While you’re there, you can also buy tickets to win the signature trip and register and bid on auction items.

A list of restaurants who will have food to try includes:

-Wheeling Park

-The Vagabond Kitchen

-WVNCC

-Sarah’s on Main

-Nana’s Landing

-Perkin’s

-Generations

-Kroger Sushi

-Later Alligator

-Around the World Gourmet

-Govinda’s

-Wheeling Brewing

-Heather’s Cookies

-Valley Cheese

-Our Lady of Lebanon Church

-In the Mix Bakery

-Rocco Basil

-Pickles

-Grecos