Getting your Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) You’ve heard the warnings to get your COVID Shot, but in the middle of one pandemic, don’t forget about its dangerous cohort that comes out from hiding this time of year.

It’s time for another vaccine, the flu shot. With flu season here it’s recommended that you get your annual flu shot.

However, since we are dealing with Coronavirus still, you may be asking is it safe to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot? Administrator Howard Gamble with the Ohio County Health Department has some recommendations.

COVID vaccines and getting another vaccine, whether it’s flu or if it’s a tetanus shot, or shingles, you can get them on the same day. You can technically get them at the same time. We don’t recommend that, getting a flu shot in one arm and a COVID shot in the other, it can be done. That policy where we’d like you to wait two weeks is gone. You can get your vaccines the same day, the same week, the next day. So, there is not a time frame to wait. Howard Gamble, Administrator Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says some people prefer to wait for their body to process one vaccine before they get the next and that’s perfectly fine, however no waiting period is set.

Gamble says like any vaccination your body may react and you could experience symptoms like a sore arm, exhaustion, or even a fever and that’s typically normal. He says if anything seems out of the ordinary reach out to your physician.