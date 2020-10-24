Giant tri-state “Trump Train” rolls out tomorrow

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as returns to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

UPPER OHIO VALLEY, WESTERN PA (WTRF) — With less than two weeks to go before the election, supporters of President Trump are kicking off a giant tri-state “Trump parade” tomorrow.

The event is scheduled for Saturday and will span the tri-state area of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, beginning from points in each state in the morning and ending in St. Clairsville in the afternoon.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Republican candidates and leaders.

Organizers hope to see 5,000 participants at the event.