Giant tri-state “Trump Train” rolls out tomorrow

UPPER OHIO VALLEY, WESTERN PA (WTRF) — With less than two weeks to go before the election, supporters of President Trump are kicking off a giant tri-state “Trump parade” tomorrow.
The event is scheduled for Saturday and will span the tri-state area of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, beginning from points in each state in the morning and ending in St. Clairsville in the afternoon.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Republican candidates and leaders.
Organizers hope to see 5,000 participants at the event.
