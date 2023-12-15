MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) see a variety of different items being flown in and out of the United States, but on September 29, agents were presented with a not-so-common find.

Agriculture specialists at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) inspected a box that a passenger returning from Kenya declared when entering the United States.

According to CBP agents, the box contained giraffe feces, which the passenger said she was going to use to make a necklace. The passenger also stated that she had used moose feces from her home in Iowa.

Seized giraffe feces

The agriculture specialists seized the box, and the excrement was destroyed using steam sterilization, which is the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) destruction protocol.

“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, CBP Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is a high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”

Because Kenya is affected with African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle disease, Foot and Mouth disease, and Swine Vesicular Disease, officials say that all ruminant animal feces require a Veterinary Services Permit for entry into the United States.

“CBP’s agriculture specialists mitigate the threat of non-native pests, diseases, and contaminants entering the United States,” said Augustine Moore, CBP Area Port Director-Minnesota. “CBP agriculture specialists have extensive training and experience in the biological and agricultural sciences. They inspect travelers and cargo arriving in the United States by air, land, and seaports of entry.”