Girl Power! Woman becomes first assistant district attorney in Washington County

Washington, PA (WTRF)- The first-ever female Assistant District Attorney was appointed in Washing County.

Leslie L. Ridge was sworn in on August 31, 2021.

Ridge has been with the District Attorney’s Office since 2013 and previously was assigned the role of Deputy District Attorney’s.

During Ridge’s tenure in the District Attorney’s Office, she has had many different roles from trial list ADA, specialty courts ADA, and then elevated to Deputy District Attorney.

Most recently as Deputy District Attorney, she was in charge of the Special Victim’s and Prosecution Unit and prosecuted Major Crimes to include homicides and other major felonies.

In her role as First Assistant, Ridge will continue to oversee the Special Victim’s Unit and prosecute Major Crimes in addition to her new supervisory/administrative role as First Assistant.

Ridge is a lifelong Washington County Resident and grew up in Fredericktown, PA. Ridge graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2003 and graduated from West Virginia College of Law in 2006.

Ridge lives in Washington with her husband Jon, and their daughter.