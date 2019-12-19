Give someone a new life in the new year; donate blood

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The holidays are often called “the season of giving”, but there’s a nationwide organization that needs you to remember to give all year long.

The American Red Cross is always in need of blood donations, particularly during the winter months.

A long-standing event in the Ohio Valley is asking the community to come and participate once again, this time in remembrance of a community leader and philanthropist.

Only 38% of the population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% does. Phyllis Riccadonna, Account Manager, Greater Alleghenies Region of the American Red Cross

Think about this….1 pint of blood will save 3 people’s lives, making donating possibly one of the most impactful acts of giving a person can do.

Blood is collected every day of the year. It is on the shelves of the hospitals everyday. It is there for premature babies, for people who have cancer, for the unexpected automobile accident. Phyllis Riccadonna, Account Manager, Greater Alleghenies Region of the American Red Cross

Even though it’s collected regularly, donations are down at this time of year.

People don’t want to leave their houses the way they do in the summertime. There’s holidays and things, people are planning things and running around too. Phyllis Riccadonna, Account Manager, Greater Alleghenies Region of the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is calling on you this January, to donate as part of the 34th annual Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive.

This year’s event is in memory of Jim Bordas, who supported the organization and its efforts to save others for many years.

He was in the hospital. He had leukemia and he needed a lot of blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, and there were times it was very low and they had to actually be concerned whether they could get the blood they needed because there wasn’t enough. Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas

Bordas’s says his family witnessed the need for blood first hand in the last 18 months of his father’s life.

He was a great man and a great community leader. We really do want to make this very special for your family. By doing that it’s just a remembrance of what blood can do. Phyllis Riccadonna, Account Manager, Greater Alleghenies Region of the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross says a few years ago it could collect up to 1,000 units during a blood drive, but now not so much.

They’re calling on all donors, especially young people, to create a new beginning for someone in need in the new year.

That can save someone’s life in so many ways, whether it be someone that has an illness like cancer or somebody that’s been involved in a traumatic event that needs an immediate transfusion to save their life. Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas

The 34th annual Ohio Valley Media Day Blood Drive will be held on Monday, January 27.

It’s at a new location this year, Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack.

Donations will be welcomed from 11:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

To schedule your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code OVMediaDay.