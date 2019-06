A Glen Dale man learned his fate today after sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.

Robert Osborne was sentenced by Judge Hummel to 5 to 25 years in prison.

In addition to the jail time– Osborne has to register as a sex offender for life and will have 50 years of supervised release once he gets out of prison.

The incident happened back in October.

The victim says she woke up to Osborne touching her inappropriately.