GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — She is Glen Dale’s first woman mayor and she says she will be there for you if you need anything.

On Monday night, Janet Scott was sworn in as the city’s newest mayor.

Her job as mayor begins July 1st and she is taking the place of former Glen Dale Mayor Dave Blazier.

Blazier served as mayor for more than 20 years.

Scott says she is going to start with those projects that are near and dear to her such as paving roads and alleys and give much attention to dumpsters in the city.

Plus, most of all, Scott says she is about full transparency to the community of Glen Dale.

I hope to set an example that will involve all citizens, younger people older people, women. I’m very proud. I’m very proud to be representing my town. I’ve lived here all my life and I hope to do a good job and not let any citizens down. Janet Scott, Glen Dale Mayor

Scott says she’ll continue working two days a week at her current job at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital where she has worked in the radiology department for the last 45 years.

She says she looks forward to working with the members of council and the residents of Glen Dale.

Former Mayor Blazier says he wants to thank all of the employees and council members he worked with during his time on council.

He says everyone he worked with made his job so easy.