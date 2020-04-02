Glo Tone Cleaners is still open and maintaining social distancing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One area dry cleaner and laundromat is helping to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus crisis.

Glo Tone Cleaners in Elm Grove, Woodsdale and St. Clairsville lets the customer decide, but offers curb service or even home delivery….if that’s what’s needed.

When states first started closing non-essential businesses, it wasn’t clear whether laundromats were….or weren’t. And people were outraged.

Soon officials realized that having clean clothes and linens….is part of staying safe. So not only are they open, but in Glo Tone’s case, they’ll come to you if you’re staying in.

“We’ll do free pickup and delivery for both your laundry and your dry cleaning services,” said Pete Yochum. “That way you never have to leave the home. If you choose to come into the store, we have a texting service. All of our customers get a text the minute your order’s ready. You can pull up through our drive-through, or we have curb service. Pull up and we’ll come out to your car. So we’re trying to maintain that.”

In the laundromat side, he says they’re using heightened measures for cleanliness. They disinfect the machines and surfaces after every use. And they have products available if you go there to do your laundry, and you’d prefer to sanitize the surfaces yourself.