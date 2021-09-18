Glow Run shines through the darkness of addiction

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ready, set, glow!

There was another National Recovery Month event at J-B Chambers Park Saturday night to shine a light in the darkness.

Those who found the strength to overcome an addiction were celebrated at a walk.

Kids decked out in glow stick attire enjoyed circling the field with their friends and dancing to some bumping music over the speakers.

The Y-W-C-A helped put on the show, and say it’s not just a celebration of recovery, but hope that children will choose a healthy path.

It is a crime that we don’t have more events to celebrate those who are taking steps in their recovery. Because recovery does happen, and we want to show that there is hope. Laura Albertini-Weigel, WIND Program Director, Wheeling YWCA

And some congratulations are in order for Y-W-C-A’s WIND Program—

One of their students designed the logo for the Glow Run for Recovery events that are taking place all over the state.