Glow the Extra Mile taking the Alzheimer’s walk north

Martins Ferry, Ohio (WTRF) – You may already know about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s held every year in Wheeling.

But this year I-C Care is taking the walk to several Northern Panhandle communities, and asking them to ‘glow’ the extra mile.

IC Care says Alzheimer’s and dementia kill more people each year than breast and prostate cancers combined, and that’s why they feel it’s so crucial to take the event to supporters, rather than asking them to come down to Wheeling.

This week and next week they’ll have smaller-scale walks in Wintersville and Martins Ferry.

In addition to the main event, they’ll also be hosting a glow-in-the-dark party, with glow sticks and live music with DJs.

Marketing and Community Outreach Director Tate Blanchard says the race for an Alzheimer’s cure is personal for him and millions of others.

Because unfortunately almost everyone knows somebody who’s affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, so we really just need to rally the community to understand that this is a very significant problem, that memory loss to this degree is not part of the normal aging process, and we need to do what we can to stop it. Tate Blanchard, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach, IC Care

The Glow the Extra Mile walks will be August 6 at the Crossroad Church in Wintersville from 5 to 8 p.m., and August 13 at the Martins Ferry Rec Center from 5 to 8 p.m.

There’s no cost to take part, but IC Care will be taking donations, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association.