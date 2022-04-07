MCMECHEN, W.Va.– (WTRF) Two McMechen police officers were recognized Thursday night for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Patrolmen Benjamin Johnston and Eric Burton were given plaques by the McMechen city council to show their appreciation for saving the lives of two people.

Earlier this year, Officer Burton, who is a part-time officer for the department, gave a woman CPR at the McMechen post office saving her life.

While Officer Johnston, went into quick action last year, at the River View RV Park in McMechen after receiving a call of someone in distress.

Johnston said the man needed life-saving assistance after suffering a stroke at the campground.

“I was able to render first aid and then see his condition and just get him the help that he needed as soon as possible. It makes you think that there’s still hope in this line of work and that people realize we’re here to help.” Officer Benjamin Johnston, McMechen Police Dept.

Johnston has served at the department for the last year and a half as full-time officer, while Burton serves only part time in McMechen.

Burton is also a full-time officer for the Moundsville Police Department