Most Mountaineers have heard of how West Virginia became the 35th State to join the union, but there’s one crucial event that took place to help tip the scales that many don’t remember being taught in West Virginia History class. Thanks to TheClio, the tale lives on to be told again.

The event in question is the seizure of gold from the Exchange Bank of Virginia in 1861.

To tell the story we need to go back a few years to 1850, where overcrowding and high demand led the Virginia legislature to approve the building of a new mental institution, which would later become the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.

After touring several towns the Legislature picked Weston, then still in the state of Virginia. The towns’ people went all out to sway the legislations decision. They made sure their homes and businesses were freshly painted, repaired dilapidated streets and sidewalks, and even cleaned the streets of trash in preparation for the committee’s visit.

They even went as far as to meet the arriving committee with a brass parade. During the visit, the town folk made sure to show the committee all of the natural resources that would aid in construction including coal, stone, timber, and even water power from the local river. The efforts of the townspeople paid off and the committee chose Weston as the site for their new mental institution.

Construction for the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum began in 1858. However, shortly after the Civil War broke out in 1861 the Virginia Legislature halted construction on the building and demanded that the remaining funds for the project, in the form of gold, be returned to Virginia to aid the state in its preparations for war. Governor of the Restored Government of Virginia, Francis H. Pierpont, feared this money would fund the confederacy and informed Union General George B. McClellan of the situation. General McClellan ordered the Seventh Ohio Infantry to march overnight to Weston to secure the funds, which were about $30,000 in gold.

At dawn on June 30, 1861, the federal troops arrived in the town. After securing a perimeter the Union troops made their way into the bank and secured the funds. The next day the troop escorted the gold north to Clarksburg and then placed it on a guarded train bound for Wheeling, where the funds helped finance the fledgling Restored Government of Virginia.