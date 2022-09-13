(WTRF) One of the highly touted video games of all time is coming back.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

GoldenEye 007, the classic first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles.

According to a news release by Rare, GoldenEye 007 includes 4K resolution, smoother frame rates, and even split-screen local multiplayer.

The video game will be featured on Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online.

There is no announced date for the GoldenEye 007 release just yet.

You can watch the trailer for the remastered video game here.

GoldenEye 007 was originally released in 1997 on the Nintendo 64.