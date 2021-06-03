Golfers preparing to tee off for the Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – More than 140 amateur golfers are already set to compete in the annual Bordas & Bordas Amateur Golf Classic.

The event dates back to the 1930s and is considered one of the oldest amateur tournaments in the tri-state area.

This year’s classic will take place the weekend of June 12 and 13 at Oglebay’s Crispin Golf Course.

Proceeds from the Tournament benefit the Access the Park Program at Oglebay Park, which provides access to the park for under-privileged families.

We are right on our numbers for players. Right around 144 or 152 players. The course is in great shape. We have some exciting things happening this year. We have ten father-son teams. We have five brother teams, so it’s a family affair. We have several past champions including the most recent ones.

Dan Tennant, Tournament Director

If you’re interested in taking part in this years event, you can sign up at bordaslaw.com. The deadline for sign-ups is Tuesday, June 8 at Noon.

