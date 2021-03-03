$1.2 M given to help Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston schools families

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- If your children currently attend Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, you won’t have to pay for all of your tuition and fees next year.

It’s thanks to the diocese’s $1.2 M investment.

If the school says if your child is eligible and is in P-K through 12th grade, you’ll get $250 per child.

The school says it doesn’t take much to qualify.

It’s for all eligible families, no matter your financial need or religious affiliation. Your kids don’t even need to be enrolled in this school year. So if you’ve had to leave Catholic schools in the last year, you can still qualify, and the school says there’s been a number who have.

But the school hopes to welcome them back with open arms.

“Come on back. Contact your local schools. We look forward to having conversations with you, and we look forward to having you back in our buildings, reengage with the family again, so welcome home.” Mary Ann Deschaine, superintendent of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston

If you have any tuition assistance, this grant will help in addition to that. It’s supposed to help close to 5,000 students.

Once the school decides a family is eligible, the school says it will notify the Diocese. The funds will then go from the Diocese on behalf of your family directly to the school.