ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — There’s a new addition to the centenarian club in Ohio… and she’s right here in St. Clairsville.

Theresa McKinley was given a 100th birthday party at the Beacon House this weekend with dozens of friends and residents.

But the celebration wasn’t just about cake and balloons…

The Honky Tonk Sweethearts paid the party a visit to play a special private show.

Congrats Theresa!