10th Annual Angel Walk Raises Over $30,000 So Far

For ten years now…. the Angel Walk has been the biggest school fundraiser for Saint Michael Parish.

Saint Michael Parish is just $15,000 away from how much they’re trying to raise. They’re a little over $30,000 in so far.

All the kids at the school go on The Angel Walk, all except for the pre-schoolers this year. Only this time they’ve broken it up to two grades that walk at a time. But the rally signs are up as usual.

This Angel Walk has started as a small fundraiser a decade ago, and has since grown, all thanks to the support from families and the community.

“When you have a Catholic school, we don’t get all that tax money and everything else. Yes, we have tuition, but that pays to educate our children. It pays our teachers, so we really, really rely on all of our fundraisers to raise money for the school to keep it going.” Kim Burge, St. Michael Parish School principal

You have until the end of this month if you’re like to donate.

All the money is what goes into the school’s general operating budget all for the kids, whether it’s technology or new books.

Just go to stmikesparishschool.org to donate.