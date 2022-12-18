WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — During Lt. Josh Sanders graduation from the National FBI Academy he had the privilege of honoring 11-year-old Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel from Pearland, Texas.

DJ was sworn in as an honorary member of the Wheeling Police Department and 52 other agencies during a special ceremony at the FBI National Academy in Virginia this week.

DJ has been battling cancer for several years and has been on a mission to be sworn in by several police departments – in hopes to reach 758 departments in the future!

Which he is very close to!

“It’s really an honor and again I was very grateful for being chosen as the officer to represent the class to swear DJ in for all 53 agencies, shocked that I was selected for that and completely honored and very grateful to represent not only the only the Wheeling Police Department but our whole session to bring another day in the life of DJ.” Lt. Josh Sanders – Wheeling Police Department

Mayor Elliot also gave him the key to the city.

If any police departments want to swear him in as well to help DJ reach his goal you can contact Lt. Sanders at 304-234-6434.