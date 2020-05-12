14 students receive Bordas & Bordas Anti-Bullying Award

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bordas & Bordas named the recipients of the 2020 Anti-Bullying Fighting for Justice Award on Tuesday. Students were from various schools throughout Belmont, Marshall and Ohio counties.

We would like to congratulate the 2020 Bordas & Bordas Anti-Bullying Ambassadors. The challenges of being a teenager are a lot different in today’s world. Being kind and treating others with respect is important through all stages of life, and the winners of this award have learned this at an early age and have made an impact that deserves to be recognized. Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner – Bordas & Bordas

Created in 2014 by the late Jim Bordas, each student is given a $500 cash prize.

Recipients have demonstrated great character traits, such as treating people equally, respecting differences in everyone and standing up for those who are targeted by others.

We would normally host a reception to honor the winners, but we have made the decision to recognize them from a distance this year. We wish the Anti-Bullying ambassadors and the class of 2020 the best of luck in their future endeavors. Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner – Bordas & Bordas

Latest Posts: