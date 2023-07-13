WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Six months of hard work and willpower.

That’s the difference between addiction and independence for the women in the YWCA’s WIND program.

And now they now have $141,000 more to make that journey happen.

They are one of the recipients of Governor Jim Justice’s Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision Grants.

It will support WIND’s mission of reintegrating patients into the community, through mental health treatment, life skills and community service.

Despite their extensive work, their program director says there’s always more that they can provide.

“We see spikes, we see lows, but it’s typically a steady flow from the courts into the different programs that are local. We still don’t have enough programs. We still don’t have enough services. So there’s still a gap that we get creative trying to meet those needs.” Laura Albertini-Weigel, WIND Program Director, Wheeling YWCA

While the YWCA’s headquarters are in Wheeling, the therapy home is in Marshall County, which can house six women and provide for all their physical needs.

As for what the grant money itself will go toward, it will cover staffing for the home, along with transportation to get to and from therapy meetings.

That’s until each of its occupants are ready to complete the final step in overcoming addiction…stepping out and finding their own place where they can flourish on their own.