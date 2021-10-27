$20,000 for dental care headed to Wheeling Health Right

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – When was the last time you heard someone talk about dental care?

Even though health has been at the top of most Americans’ minds for two years now, it’s often left out of the conversation.

The Delta Dental Community Care Foundation wants to put it back in the spotlight, with a big donation to Wheeling Health Right.

Twenty thousand dollars is headed there to increase the Valley’s access to care and education.

Health Right told us how grateful they were for the San Francisco-based organization.

We just feel so honored at the generosity of Delta Dental Community Care Foundation.You know at this time we are just on the list of many that get to benefit from their generosity and kindness and we feel wonderful about that. Anne Ricci, Wheeling Health Right Marketing Director

It’s part of a 20-million-dollar offering to 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Ten West Virginia health care centers in all were given the grants.