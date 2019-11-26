3 Jefferson County teachers receive ‘Best Practice’ grants

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Three teachers within the Indian Creek Local School District have received ‘Best Practice’ grants from the Jefferson County Educational Service Center.
Ashley Turnbull, Rebeca Canestraro and Staci Copeland will receive $600 each to help better educate their students.
Funds will be allocated towards speech development equipment, non-fiction books and a gifted program.
For more than 30 years, ‘Best Practice’ grants have be given to teachers across the country.
LATEST HEADLINES
- A veteran’s dying wish: A new home for his beloved shepherd, Lady
- Sixth victim identified in Clarksburg VA death investigation
- President Trump signs bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
- 55 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving
- Tragic accident prompts ODOT, OSHP to speak on wrong-way drivers