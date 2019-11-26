3 Jefferson County teachers receive ‘Best Practice’ grants

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Three teachers within the Indian Creek Local School District have received ‘Best Practice’ grants from the Jefferson County Educational Service Center.

Ashley Turnbull, Rebeca Canestraro and Staci Copeland will receive $600 each to help better educate their students.

Funds will be allocated towards speech development equipment, non-fiction books and a gifted program.

For more than 30 years, ‘Best Practice’ grants have be given to teachers across the country.

