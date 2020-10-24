65 Ohio County kids are all bundled up thanks to ‘Coats for Kids’

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — About 65 kids in Ohio County are all bundled for the winter months, all thanks to the Elm Grove eagle’s Auxiliary.

It’s their annual “Coats for Kids”.

Only 7 kids from all 9 elementary schools in the county, that organizers say need it the most, are hand-picked by the principals and guidance counselors. They pick out whatever they want, anywhere from a coat, hat, gloves to a scarf, and boots.

Just a little something that, organizers say, means a lot to be a part of.

“It’s wonderful because it makes you want to cry and they enjoy shopping. Just to see the relief on the parents face as well. Because that’s a hard thing when you’re kid doesn’t have a coat.” Belinda Gilbert, women’s Auxiliary of the Elm Grove Eagles

“I took one little boy out last year. He was astounded. ‘Anything, I can get anything. I can get anything.’ I wanted to cry. It really broke me up.” John Stauvar, area president of the Elm Grove Eagles

Even the siblings of the kids who stop by can pick what they want too… all free of charge.

This project started about five years ago. They have the support from the Men’s Auxiliary and their Eagle Riders.

