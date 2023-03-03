Monaca, Pa. (WTRF) – It is always important to help guide the youth of America and prep them for their adult lives, especially while talking about past experiences.

Central Valley High School entrance for Career Day

StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey was asked to present at his high school alma mater on Friday for Central Valley High School Career Day.

While there, he presented about his career, job duties, prior education, and challenges he faced during his life.

He presented to students for roughly 25 minutes with a brief Q/A session following the discussion.

Zach’s welcome paperwork

Students were eager to hear about the day and life of a meteorologist and get a behind the scenes perspective of the television industry.