8-year-old battling disease gives back to sick kids

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- One little girl only knows what life is like battling a disease.

Gara Brandon’s only 8-years-old.

She’s fighting an immune deficiency disease, but isn’t letting that get in the way of help other sick kids, like herself.

It’s wonderful, and thanks to Gara, she was behind all this. It’s unbelievable that she’s come up with this at the age of eight. Gary Brandon, Gara’s father

With the help of her family, she’s been cheering sick kids up with teddy bears and care packages.

I just wanted to help them. Gara Brandon, 8-years-old

Just the kids she helps, she also fights a disease everyday. Hers is an immune deficiency disease. It’s been hard not just on herself but on her family.

She’s in second grade now and she’s been pulled out of school every year since preschool. In total, she has not made a full year yet. Gary Brandon, Gara’s father

Almost all her life she’s been sick, but for the longest time they knew something was off and didn’t know what. The family explained Gara wasn’t diagnosed until about six months ago. Even a couple years before that, Gara really started having problems.

It was a kind of relieving to know what was wrong with her, and then we could do something to kind of help her now. Gary Brandon, Gara’s father

What was once a struggle for Gara’s and her family turned into something good.

Over the last two weeks, Gara and her family have been making care packages for sick kids with the help of many donations. The Brandon family only has their daughter Gara to give credit to.

To be able to help the sick kids and make them feel better with what they’re going through, it’s heartwarming. It feels good. Gary Brandon, Gara’s father

Gara’s family is still giving out donations to the sick kids.

If you’d like to donate, just go to the Gara’s Dream Facebook page.