8th annual “Stuff a Truck” lending families with babies a helping hand

Just a group of people are lending young families who have babies a helping hand, all thanks to the help of local firemen and Quaker Steak & Lube.

It’s the 8th annual “Stuff a Truck”.

They’re taking cribs, car seats, diapers, and just anything parents would need to take care of their little ones. The board that even organized all this is giving a toddler’s bed-set away. They’re also taking money donations.

All of those are going into the Gabriel Project of West Virginia.

“With everything that’s going on right now, we’re definitely seeing a larger need. To be able to have the volunteers out here and out aside everything that’s going on and step up, we really appreciate it. It’s very meaningful.” Ashlie Costello, board member of “Stuff a Truck”

“To just see again the networking and people caring about each other in the Ohio Valley. That’s what it’s really about.” Faith hicks, Chapter Coordinator of Gabriel Project of West Virginia

Even some Belmont College nursing students are taking a part. They’ve asked the entire college for donations, and will be giving diapers, wipes, clothing, strollers, and other baby supplies away.