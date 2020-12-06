Two Harrison County kids put their allowance towards feeding cancer patients

What the holidays are all about

HARRISON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — A 9-year-old and his little sister are lending a helping hand to cancer patients all by themselves.

They’ve collected over 200 non-perishable canned goods, and it’s only taken them three weeks.

Both Bentley and Evelette sold their own toys, did chores, and used their own allowance to buy the supplies. This food goes to people who have cancer and can’t afford food.

Their mother, Kayla Largent, says her kids worked very hard for this, and she’s extremely proud.

“It means everything. It’s them giving back. It’s teaching them something.” kayla Largent, mother

“We were both overwhelmed whenever they both came in with all of the cans. 200 cans is a major contribution for anyone to give us. These guys at this age to become involved, that says major things about Kayla and wonderful kids that she’s raising.” chris Hyland, manager and fundraiser for the cancer dietary initiative

The food that was collected is going into the Watts Wares food drive.

This the first year the Largent family says they’ve done this, but they usually do something different to help others every year.

If you’d like to donate to the food drive, just call (740) 264-7543. You could also reach out if you’re a cancer patient.