A big birthday surprise for 100-year-old man

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s no ordinary birthday celebration for a 100-year-old man in the Ohio Valley.

Charles Phillips just turned 100 Friday, April 24th.

“I’m in a good mood today.” Charles Phillips, Just Turned 100-years-old

Little did Charles know there would be a surprise birthday parade for him outside his senior living home in Saint Clairsville. There were dozens of cars in the parade with about 30 of his fellow residence joining in on the celebration.

Charles’ family seemed just as surprised at how it turned out as he was.

“It was great. Thought it was fantastic. I had tears in my eyes. It was very moving.” David Phillips, Son of Charles Phillips

Charles is a family man and loves his old antique cars. His family says he’s been through a lot in life, even since he was a little boy and had Polio.

He’s been living at Senior Suites in Saint Clairsville, and his family says he really likes living there.