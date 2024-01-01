BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — The holiday season is a time for community with family and friends. During this holiday season, a local family has been searching for one family member for 30 years.

One local family is having a well awaited homecoming this holiday season.

Richard Adkins has been searching for his daughter for 30 years after they were separated through relationship tensions at the time.

Adkins has only seen his daughter, as a child, twice in his lifetime. After a long time searching, Adkins and his daughter are finally reunited.

Theresa Galloway, daughter of Richard Adkins, describes the overwhelming feeling of seeing her father.

“I have never felt more in my entire life. I really don’t have a bunch of words to describe it because I’ve never felt like this before. I just feel so full and light and free and happy” said Galloway.

After three decades, the father and daughter are reunited alongside creating a bigger family.

Richard Adkins, father of Theresa Galloway, gives thanks to God for this homecoming.

“I wanna take this opportunity just to thank God, my Lord and Savior. Because without him, this would have never took place. If you don’t know the Lord, right now’s a good time to know him. This is what happens when you know the Lord. I’ve waited 30 years for my daughter, 30 long years. I couldn’t be more happy” said Adkins to 59News.

After 30 years of searching, Richard Adkins and his daughter Theresa Galloway are finally back together. With the Christmas season coming to a close, this was another gift for both of them.

He said his daughter was the missing piece to his puzzle and now, he has a masterpiece.