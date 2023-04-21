WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a 10-year anniversary that promises to be a big party for a great cause.

Helping Heroes is celebrating the anniversary of its “A Night to Remember” fundraiser.

For the past decade it’s raised money for the programs Helping Heroes provides for homeless veterans and other veteran families.

This year’s event will be on May 19 at River City.

Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the party starts at 5:30 p.m.

While it will follow some of the traditions of years past, there are also a few surprises in store.

Co-Founder Jeremy Harrison said the community has always supported this event, but this year it’s even more exciting with the ongoing renovations to the future home of Helping Heroes on 16th Street in Wheeling.

“Every single year at this event we make more money than the previous year. We always have more people than we had the previous year. The support over the years has just been unbelievable and we’re hoping that this year continues the same path.” Jeremy Harrison, Co-Founder, Helping Heroes

Helping Heroes plans to have plenty of raffles and auctions. Some of the items include a Star Trek shirt autographed by William Shatner, a Brady Bunch collage signed by Florence Henderson and an Exorcist poster autographed by Linda Blair. Plus there will be jerseys and other autographed memorabilia for sports fans.

If you’d like to attend the event tickets are $30 each. You can buy them at the Helping Heroes office or by clicking here. Some tickets will be available at the door.

There will also be a Prize Wheel and Helping Heroes needs donations to make it happen.

Any item or gift card has to be $5 or more.

You can ship them to 304 1st Street Glen Dale, WV 26038 or drop them off at the Helping Heroes office.

Any questions you can call Helping Heroes at (304) 232-0114.