A Special Wish gets $5,000 donation, thanks to Wheeling Kiwanis Club

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It’s a scramble that has nothing to do with golfing. But competing without golf clubs isn’t the only thing that makes this scramble unique.

It’s also helping make dreams come true for kids batting life-threatening diseases, and all the credit goes to The Wheeling Kiwanis Club.

They just donated $5,000 to A Special Wish: money raised from their “Golfless” Scramble. It was the first of its kind. The scramble involves tennis balls and rackets, hockey sticks, lacrosse sticks, and baseball bats, hence the name “Golfless”.

Wheeling Kiwanis Club’s Chris Wilson says the scramble was a good time, but it’s all about the kids.

“The mission of the Kiwanis Club of Wheeling is geared towards helping children in our local community. Our mission blends perfectly with the mission of A Special Wish Foundation. We went into this event with the goal of raising $5,000, and I’m proud to say we met that goal.” Chris Wilson, Wheeling Kiwanis Club

The Club just presented the check to A Special Wish Foundation today.

The “Golfless” Scramble will go again next year, but Wilson says just bigger and better.