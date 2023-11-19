BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Winter in the Ohio Valley is a tough season for food trucks.

Swamp Treats, a local food truck business in Belmont County, normally closes for the season because the cold weather is too challenging.

But this year, they’re able to stay open because they’re renting commercial kitchen space in Bellaire from Around The World Gourmet.

Swamp Treats specializes in Cajun food like gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp-and-corn soup and smothered cabbage.

The availability of this kitchen means a lot to Allison Gros for her business and her customers.\

“It’s a total game changer for me. I mean I wouldn’t be working right now if I didn’t have this opportunity and it came at the perfect time. And not only can I stay open, but I can add more options in. Where we were just doing bowled seafood, now I can add all kinds of Cajun dishes in.” Allison Gros, Owner, Swamp Treats LLC

She has also scheduled a sit-down dinner that’s a seafood boil.

It will feature gulf shrimp, potatoes, corn, sausage, crawfish and crab.

That’s December 1st from 4 to 9 p.m. at Around The World Gourmet, 112 Second Avenue, Bellaire.

For more information, check out their website, SwampTreatsLLC.com.